Fantastic Advice If You're Suffering With Allergies

Common allergies include pet dander and pollen, but some people suffer from more unique allergies, like bee stings or strawberries. Knowing which triggers cause your symptoms and how severe these symptoms can be is important for treating allergies effectively. Read the tips in this article so you can live with ease.

Did you know that those whimsically named "dust bunnies" are really just jumbles of horrifying substances, including pet hair and dander, dust mites, and their feces and even insect parts? They are allergy attacks waiting to happen! Get rid of them on a daily basis, using a broom or vacuum.

When traveling in a car, use the air conditioning, and keep the windows closed. This will help seal the allergens out of your car if you need to travel during allergy season. Make sure you set your air conditioner on its recirculate setting, so that you are not bringing in outside air. Aim the vents so they do not blow into your face.

If you rely heavily on nasal decongestants to treat the symptoms of allergic rhinitis, you may be at risk for experiencing a rebound effect. When this happens, you may experience additional swelling and irritation. If you become hooked on these drugs, you should make an effort avoid using them for a period of 72 hours at a time. During this time, switch to an antihistamine to reduce swelling caused by withdrawal.

Keep your doors and windows closed if you suffer from allergies. While a lovely breeze through your home can be refreshing, it can also cause misery if pollen aggravates your allergies. Use fans or a central air system to circulate the air instead, which should minimize your allergy symptoms.

Most coughs are caused by some form of allergic reaction, yet many people automatically attempt to treat the problem with cough suppressants. However, an allergic cough is your respiratory system's way of breaking up, and clearing away mucus. Stifling that cough makes it difficult for your body to productively fight allergic symptoms.

Think about taking the carpet out of your house. Carpet is one of the most notorious places for dust, pollen and dead dust mites to gather. If you are one of those people have carpet from wall-to-wall, think about switching to laminate, wood or tile, if you can afford it. A simple switch will make a world of difference in terms of how you feel and how you and your family react to the fewer allergens present in the home. Even still, you need to clean your hardwood floors just as often.

Limit the amount of throw rugs you have around your home. They can gather dust, dirt, pollen, pet dander, and other allergens. If you do have throw rugs around the home, make sure they are washable. You can do this every week when you are cleaning your home.

When you exercise and where you do so can affect your allergies. Exercise can be hard on your respiratory system. In order to exercise safely, do your workouts indoors and at times when the pollen levels are at their lowest. This will prevent you from breathing in excess pollen.

If you are extremely sensitive to weed pollens, there is a good chance that you may also be sensitive to certain foods. Consuming melons, bananas and chamomile may cross-react with weed pollens, resulting in a tingling, burning or scratchy feeling in the mouth and throat. Approach these foods with caution.

Many people do not realize they might be exposing themselves to increased allergens just, by the way, they dry their clothes. If you suffer from allergic reactions to pollen, then hanging your clothes outdoors to dry can cause allergic reactions. When the clothes hang, they collect all the pollen that is blown in the breeze while drying.

It may be tempting to move elsewhere to try to avoid the allergens that are causing your allergies. When this thought crosses your mind, remember that the most common allergy causing plants (grass and ragweed) are found everywhere. So a move to a different climate may not help your situation.

If you're allergic to dust, make sure to make your house uncomfortable for dust mites. Make sure that your surfaces are always clean, and get rid of unnecessary tchotchkes that you may have around the house that collect dust. Wipe down surfaces with water, or cleaners instead of using a duster. These can just kick up dirt, and cause an allergy attack.

You can reduce the amount of exposure you have in your home to potential allergens. You should keep your windows, and doors closed to prevent pollen from entering your home. You can take a quick shower after returning from outdoors to remove pollen from your eyelashes, hair and skin. You should also change clothing and put the clothes that you wore outdoors in closed hamper.

Skip intense workouts during allergy season. When you are in an intense workout session, you are likely to breathe more deeply, and more quickly. That means you are probably going to inhale much more pollen than usual. Which means you have a greater chance of experiencing allergy symptoms.

Instead of letting your allergic triggers run your life, you should stay informed about your different options for treating allergies. Nasal saline irrigation and non-drowsy antihistamines are two inexpensive options for those with troublesome allergies. Remember the tips in this article and stop the constant sneezing and blowing your nose!